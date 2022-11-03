bridge 11-4
Different schemes for honor leads have been proposed over the years. One that perhaps does not get as much press as it ought is “zero or two higher.” If a defender leads a nine or 10 (or jack, for some pairs), he is announcing that he has zero or two higher cards in the suit. If two higher, they are the one above the card led and another at least two higher than that. So the nine would be led from, say, 9-8-x-x or K-10-9-x.

Clever, but as with all leading agreements, the declarer is watching too.

