Different schemes for honor leads have been proposed over the years. One that perhaps does not get as much press as it ought is “zero or two higher.” If a defender leads a nine or 10 (or jack, for some pairs), he is announcing that he has zero or two higher cards in the suit. If two higher, they are the one above the card led and another at least two higher than that. So the nine would be led from, say, 9-8-x-x or K-10-9-x.
Clever, but as with all leading agreements, the declarer is watching too.
Today’s deal was played in four spades at both tables of a match.
At the first table, West led a traditional club jack. Hoping it was from the K-J-10, South called for dummy’s queen. Unfortunately, East produced the king. Declarer won and immediately played his diamond, but West shot in with the ace, cashed the club 10 and shifted to a heart. Now South had to lose a trick in each suit.
At the other table, West led the club jack, denying the king. With the K-J-10, he would have led the 10: zero or two higher. Knowing the position, South didn’t waste dummy’s queen. He won in hand with the ace and played his diamond. West won with the ace, but if he had switched to a heart, declarer would have won in the dummy and discarded his club loser on the diamond king. So West led a club to his partner’s king, but now East couldn’t attack hearts. After clearing trumps, declarer discarded his heart losers on dummy’s diamond winners.
My advice is to use zero or two higher after trick one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.