Despite Sir Isaiah Berlin’s claim that “men ... live by positive goals,” there are times when bridge-playing men — and women, of course — have to live by negative goals. You learn something crucial because of a bid or play an opponent didn’t make. Drawing these negative inferences is one of the arts of the game.
The bidding in today’s deal was tricky. Ideally, North-South would have reached three no-trump, but that is easier said than done. North might bid two no-trump over two hearts. Alternatively, there is a toy! On the first round, South makes a jump cue-bid of three hearts. This shows eight or nine guaranteed tricks, with a long, solid minor, and asks North to bid three no-trump with a heart stopper. But without this gadget, suppose South winds up in five diamonds.
