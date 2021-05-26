Virginia Woolf wrote the following at the age of 17, but it wasn’t published until 1990, 49 years after her death: “Methinks the human method of expression by sound of tongue is very elementary and ought to be substituted for some ingenious invention which should be able to give vent to at least six coherent sentences at once.”
There’s nothing like youthful naivete. Yesterday, I gave a deal that was labeled as intermediate, but I considered it advanced. This one was labeled ambiguously with what one could argue is an oxymoron: elementary elimination.
The problem-setter said that the contract was four hearts by North, but I couldn’t find any way to achieve that unless South made an unwise takeout double over one diamond. Show those five-card majors! This auction wouldn’t meet with universal approval, but the play’s the thing.
West leads the diamond two, low from a tripleton in partner’s unsupported suit. East takes two tricks, then shifts to a low club. What now?
South could have tried to guess who held the spade queen, but it was much easier to let the opponents do his dirty work for him.
Declarer won with the club ace and cashed the heart ace, being disappointed that the king did not drop, but relieved to see that both opponents followed. Next, he eliminated the minors by ruffing two clubs in the dummy and one diamond in hand. Then he exited with a trump to West’s king.
Now West had either to lead a spade, finding the queen for South, or to return a club, which declarer would have ruffed on the board while sluffing a spade from hand.
