My students are particularly bad at slam bidding. Using a better hand evaluation method, like the Losing Trick Count, would help considerably when they have a known fit. Also, splinter bids are useful when they arise, allowing a pair to reach a good thin slam or to avoid a misfitting non-slam.
Today’s deal features both of these aides.
North opens one diamond, and South responds one heart. A fit has been found, so North applies the Losing Trick Count. He has only five losers: one spade, one heart, two diamonds and one club. (The fourth card or longer in a suit will usually either be a winner because no others are extant, or it can be ruffed in partner’s hand.) South is assumed to have nine losers for a one-level response. 24 — (5 + 9) = 10. North is worth a raise to game. However, rather than jump to four hearts, he does much better to bid four clubs, a splinter bid showing a singleton (or void) in clubs as well as four hearts and five losers.
Now South has only six losers (three spades, two hearts and one diamond) because he can ruff his clubs on the board. Since South can anticipate the crossruff, he bids what he thinks or hopes (depending on his level of optimism) he can make.
In the play, declarer must remember that before commencing a crossruff, he must cash his side-suit winners first. Therefore, after winning with dummy’s diamond ace, he takes the two top spades and the club ace. Then he merrily crossruffs to 12 tricks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.