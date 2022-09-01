bridge 9-3
Buy Now

Just over halfway through the final of the Spingold Knockout Teams, the Pierre Zimmermann team led Paul Street's by 76 international match points to 38. Board 32 started a Street comeback.

At the other table, North for the Street team opened two hearts, showing a weak heart-minor two-suiter. After that, West played in three no-trump, made with two unstressful overtricks.

0
0
0
0
0