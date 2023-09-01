bridge 9-4
Buy Now

Alan Shearer, a former English football (soccer) player who scored a record 260 goals in the Premier League, said, “We go there with confidence, but we know there is a very fine line between success and failure in this game.”

That can apply to bridge also. South read the club break well on this deal, but it cost him dearly. Was he unlucky or wrong?

0
0
0
0
0