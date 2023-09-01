Alan Shearer, a former English football (soccer) player who scored a record 260 goals in the Premier League, said, “We go there with confidence, but we know there is a very fine line between success and failure in this game.”
That can apply to bridge also. South read the club break well on this deal, but it cost him dearly. Was he unlucky or wrong?
North judged his hand to be a tad too good for a 15-17 no-trump. Edgar Kaplan’s 4Cs method agrees, rating the hand at 17.7. South did not like responding one no-trump with no semblance of a second spade stopper, but bidding two diamonds looked even worse.
West led the spade five: four, nine, six. East continued with the spade king and spade queen, West discarding the club two at trick three.
East was clearly sending a suit-preference signal to advertise the heart king. West’s discard surely was from an initial five- or six-card suit. It would be too dangerous to pitch from four. If so, West was heavily favored to hold the club queen. Even though he was finessing into the hand with three spade winners, South backed his judgment, running the club jack. The thin line snapped — down two.
Yes, declarer was unlucky, but he was also wrong! The club finesse could wait. Perhaps East had the queen-jack doubleton of diamonds. A diamond to the king and another diamond to the 10 is preferable. Here, West takes the trick and shifts to a heart. South wins with dummy’s ace, cashes the club ace, just in case East has a singleton queen, and suddenly he has 10 tricks: one spade, one heart, four diamonds and four clubs.
