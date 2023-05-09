How do you picture the cards held by the other players? I think I’m lucky, because I have a pictorial memory. I “see” the missing cards in my mind’s eye. However, whatever works for you is fine. Just make sure you spend time counting to calculate who has what.
Today’s deal would trip up almost everyone at the table. Only someone with excellent vision, or an inveterate pessimist, would make the contract.
Six hearts is excellent but difficult to reach. In the given auction, both North and South bid aggressively. South opened with a strong, artificial and forcing two clubs. North made a “waiting” response of two diamonds. (Yes, I much prefer two no-trump to show a balanced 8 or more.) His second-round raise to three hearts promised some strength. With a total bust, North would have rebid either two no-trump or three clubs, according to choice. This is the so-called double negative. Control-bidding and Blackwood followed.
After the club lead, almost everyone would think they had 12 easy tricks: four spades, six hearts and two minor-suit aces. They would win with dummy’s club ace, cash the heart ace-king and play off the spade ace-king. However, here West would ruff and exit with any card, leaving declarer with an unavoidable diamond loser: down one. Then you would hear a lot of grumbling about bad luck.
Welshman Tony Haworth foresaw this possibility. After winning trick one with dummy’s club ace, he called for a low club and discarded a flamboyant spade ace! Now the contract was safe.
