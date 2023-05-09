bridge 5-10
Buy Now

How do you picture the cards held by the other players? I think I’m lucky, because I have a pictorial memory. I “see” the missing cards in my mind’s eye. However, whatever works for you is fine. Just make sure you spend time counting to calculate who has what.

Today’s deal would trip up almost everyone at the table. Only someone with excellent vision, or an inveterate pessimist, would make the contract.

0
0
0
0
0