We are looking at the Losing Trick Count and using it to judge how high to bid once a fit is uncovered.
Look at today’s South hand. How many losers does it contain, assuming partner has three or four hearts?
We are looking at the Losing Trick Count and using it to judge how high to bid once a fit is uncovered.
Look at today’s South hand. How many losers does it contain, assuming partner has three or four hearts?
Right — five: one spade, two hearts and two diamonds.
Now suppose in answer to your one-heart opening bid, partner responds four diamonds, a splinter bid showing four or more hearts, at least game-going values (at most seven losers) and a singleton (or void) in diamonds. What is your loser count now?
You had two diamond losers, but now you have none because you can ruff your low diamonds on the board. That gives the LTC equation 24 — (7 + 3) = 14! You should bid eight hearts!
Instead, you employ Blackwood. In answer to the second dose, West shouldn’t show a singleton diamond king. (Yes, Roman Key Card Blackwood would be easier.)
How would you play in seven hearts after West leads the diamond king?
The only danger is a 4-0 trump split. If East has all four hearts, you are down. However, if West has them, you are safe as long as you start with your trump queen, keeping the king and ace over West’s 10 and jack. You continue with a second trump, winning West’s 10 with the king. You return to hand with, say, a spade, finesse dummy’s heart nine, draw West’s last trump and claim. You take two spades, five hearts, one diamond and five clubs — as close as you can get to the 14 winners predicted by the LTC!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.