bridge 1-5
Buy Now

If all bridge deals featured textbook plays, we would become bored very quickly. Luckily, there are many contracts that call for an abnormal approach. In these, usually it is important to consider the deal as a whole, not just one suit.

On today's deal, West leads the heart king against South's contract of three no-trump. What should be declarer's plan of campaign?

0
0
0
0
0