Let’s take a second look at the excellent book by Englishmen Terence Reese and David Bird, “All You Need to Know About Play,” available at Amazon. Of course, it doesn’t contain everything you need to know, and, in my opinion, it has some material on rare squeezes that should have been omitted. However, along with many full deals, there are several single-suit combinations to demonstrate what is possible in this fascinating game.

Today’s deal is in one of the defense sections. Take the East seat. Against six spades, your partner leads the club 10. Declarer wins in hand with the queen, cashes his spade ace and plays a spade to dummy’s king, partner following both times. Now comes dummy’s singleton heart. How do you defend?

