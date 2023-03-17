Richard M. DeVos, who was a billionaire, said, “Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A word of optimism and hope. A ‘you can do it’ when things are tough.”
In today’s deal, at unfavorable vulnerability, what should South do after West’s three-heart opening bid is passed around?
If you don’t mind taking the risk of looking silly, bid three no-trump! This isn’t so crazy because, given the vulnerability, East would have raised with any semblance of heart fit. Here, a takeout double also works well because partner bids three no-trump. However, South overcalled four diamonds, which was raised to five by North.
West led the club queen. East unwisely overtook with the king and returned the heart four: eight, 10, ace. How did South make East pay for his misdefense?
Declarer wondered about drawing trumps and leading a low spade to dummy’s nine, planning, if the finesse won, to establish the clubs. True, West probably wouldn’t have found the entry-killing play of the jack to scuttle South’s scheme, but is he likely to hold the spade jack? West is known to have started with six hearts and one club. (The lead must be a singleton, given his strong heart holding.) So West rates to have 2=6=4=1 or 3=6=3=1 shape rather than 4=6=2=1, which gives East more spades than West.
The winning line is to draw trumps, lead the spade queen to dummy’s king and call for the club 10. When East covers with the ace, discard a heart! East must either return a club to dummy’s winners or lead a spade away from the jack.
