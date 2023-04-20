When defending, not only is it important to watch all of the cards like a hawk, but also it pays to make your partner’s life easy whenever possible.
In today’s deal, how should the defense go against six spades after West leads the heart king?
Following the weak two-bid, North’s jump to five spades asked his partner to go on to six with good trumps. Despite his minimum, South did have a powerful suit.
At first glance, the slam looks easy. South wins the heart lead in the dummy, discards his two heart losers on dummy’s top clubs and then plays a trump to the king and ace, losing only one spade trick. However, a closer examination shows that the defenders have a resource.
West led the club jack after winning with the trump ace. Seeing no reason to do anything else, East discarded a diamond. Declarer ruffed, drew trumps and claimed.
True, East made a mistake. Ruffing with the spade nine was indicated — it couldn’t hurt. Here it doesn’t hurt East, but it definitely hurts South. He has to overruff with the spade jack, but then West’s spade 10 is promoted as the setting trick.
However, West has a clever way to protect his partner from error. While South is cashing dummy’s club winners, West should follow suit not with the three, four and seven, but with the three, seven and 10. When West wins with the spade ace, he leads not the club jack but the club four. As dummy’s five is winning the trick, East has to ruff to keep declarer from obtaining another discard. This effects the uppercut trump promotion.
