After declarer has gone down in a makable contract, get ready for the “How could I have possibly known?” lament. However, usually the declarer could have found the right answer if only he had drawn the correct conclusions from the bidding (or lack of it) and play.

Can you see the clue that South missed in today’s deal? Against South’s four-spade contract, the play began with a club to the ace, a diamond to the ace, a diamond ruffed by East and a club return. How should South have continued?

