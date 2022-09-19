After declarer has gone down in a makable contract, get ready for the “How could I have possibly known?” lament. However, usually the declarer could have found the right answer if only he had drawn the correct conclusions from the bidding (or lack of it) and play.
Can you see the clue that South missed in today’s deal? Against South’s four-spade contract, the play began with a club to the ace, a diamond to the ace, a diamond ruffed by East and a club return. How should South have continued?
West’s three-diamond response was a weak jump shift in competition, a method that is popular in tournament circles. Normally, the bid shows a good six-card suit but not enough points for a normal response. (I much prefer fit-showing jumps in competition because I dislike leaping into the stratosphere with no known fit.)
At the table, South cashed the spade ace at trick five. West’s discard resulted in much wailing but — surprisingly — no reproachful grief from South. What did he overlook?
East was known to have started with a singleton diamond and only four clubs. To have opened one club, not one of a major, he must have begun with 4=4=1=4 distribution. Therefore, West had to have a spade void. South should have cashed the heart ace, ruffed a heart in the dummy and led a low spade, finessing the 10 if East played low.
It is important not to ignore any of the clues that are scattered about the bridge table like leaves in the approaching fall.
