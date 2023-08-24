Oscar Wilde wrote, “The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it.” Is that true? Yes, if you make the wrong decision.
One aspect of playing in an online duplicate is that you are always on the lookout for overtricks. If you fail to win one that you could have collected, it can be expensive.
In today’s deal, how do you think the play went in four hearts?
All 16 tables played in hearts, 14 in game by South, one in game by North (after South opened two diamonds, Flannery, showing a minimum opening with 4=5 or 4=6 in the majors), and one in three hearts (when North only invited game and South declined). Note that three no-trump, even by South, would have failed after a club lead.
It looked wrong to start with trumps. Usually, it would be better first to attack dummy’s side suit that I wished to establish. So I played a diamond to the queen, which held. Robots rarely duck, so I placed the diamond ace with West. Now, though, I erred. I was too tempted by the club finesse, and when it lost, I was in danger of conceding a trick in each suit.
Still, the robot gave me a second chance. Instead of immediately playing another spade, West cashed the diamond ace first. I could have played a trump to the board, ruffed a diamond, returned with another heart and discarded two spades on the diamond king and eight. However, I cashed both high hearts immediately and could not recover. My line could have done well, but it was little compensation that only one pair bid and made four hearts.
