bridge 7-23
Buy Now

Some bridge players are imaginative, most less so. An imaginative player always seems to know who has which cards. Often, he relies on table presence. He is less concerned about percentages. (Remote play online has been disadvantageous to this type of player.)

An unimaginative player, who relies on the textbook and analysis, will get most deals right. (World-class pairs usually feature one player from each category.) However, every now and then a deal will come along that will trip him up — today’s, for example.

0
0
0
0
0