It is said that the cautious seldom err. This is certainly true at the bridge table. Those who think things over carefully at trick one will usually do much better than those who just plunge in without proper perception and preparation.
This deal would trip up many players. How should South play in six spades after West leads the diamond queen?
Following North’s game-invitational raise, South expressed slam interest with a four-club control-bid. North, with two aces, control-bid in return. South needed no further encouragement. (Real bridge players don’t need Blackwood!)
This is a contract that an expert would make “in his sleep,” while a less-experienced player would go down without even realizing what he had done wrong.
The average player leads a trump off the board at trick two and groans when East shows out. With the heart finesse failing, the slam can no longer be made.
To allow for this unfriendly distribution, an expert ruffs a diamond at trick two. Then, after cashing the spade ace and king, he plays a heart to the ace, ruffs another diamond, cashes his top clubs and leads his last club. If West ruffs in, South pitches a heart from the board and soon ruffs his heart jack. So West discards a heart (or his last diamond). Declarer ruffs on the board and trumps the final diamond.
If West can overruff, he must lead away from the heart queen into declarer’s king-jack tenace. If West instead follows suit, he is endplayed with a trump, again having to play away from the heart queen.
