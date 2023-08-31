Ambrose Bierce, in “The Devil’s Dictionary,” defined the brain as an apparatus with which we think we think.
Anyone who thinks of the winning line of play in this deal has a brain that is in top-class working order.
How should South play in four spades after West leads the diamond king and East plays the 10?
North’s two-no-trump response was the Truscott convention (sometimes incorrectly called Jordan). It showed four or more spades with at least game-invitational values. South bid what he hoped he could make.
South saw that if either the heart finesse was working or East had the club ace, he was in no danger. So he assumed both cards were in the West hand, which is what the bidding strongly suggested.
Declarer, not wanting East to gain the lead twice, ducked the first trick.
When West continued with the diamond jack, South won with his ace, played a trump to dummy’s king, ruffed the remaining diamond and drew East’s second trump.
Now South found a brilliant play that would not occur to many — he led the club three from his hand!
East took the trick and shifted to the heart 10, but declarer played his low heart and won with dummy’s king. Then he happily gave West the trick with his club ace because he was endplayed.
If West returned a heart, it would be away from his queen into South’s ace-jack. If West instead led a minor-suit card, it would concede a ruff-and-sluff.
