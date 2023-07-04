bridge 7-5
This week, we are looking at the Losing Trick Count, which is used only once a fit has been found. It tends to be much more useful with major-suit fits because we are not wondering about three no-trump.

Today, you are sitting North. You open one spade (yes, some would kick off with two clubs), East overcalls two diamonds, South makes a negative double (assumed to have eight losers at the two-level), and West passes. What should North rebid?

