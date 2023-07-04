This week, we are looking at the Losing Trick Count, which is used only once a fit has been found. It tends to be much more useful with major-suit fits because we are not wondering about three no-trump.
Today, you are sitting North. You open one spade (yes, some would kick off with two clubs), East overcalls two diamonds, South makes a negative double (assumed to have eight losers at the two-level), and West passes. What should North rebid?
This hand is badly undervalued by most of my students. However, let’s apply the LTC. North has only four losers: two hearts, one diamond and one club. That gives an LTC equation of 24 — (8 + 4) = 12. Even though the LTC is most accurate up to game in a major, when it tells you that you can win 12 or 13 (or occasionally more!) tricks, at least suggest a slam to partner if not strong enough to use Blackwood (or, more likely, because you have two immediate losers in an unbid suit). Here, though, North should immediately smell a slam and launch Blackwood. Yes, he would feel happier if using Roman Key Card because he would know that the heart queen was missing.
Against six hearts, West leads the diamond two, low from a tripleton in partner’s suit that he has not supported. How should South proceed?
Rather than try to guess the trumps, declarer should win with dummy’s diamond ace, draw two rounds of trumps (maybe the queen will appear) and play off dummy’s top spades, discarding his diamond loser. Then he can quietly concede one trump trick and claim.
