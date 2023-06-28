Your left-hand opponent opens one club, your partner passes, your right-hand opponent responds one diamond, you pass, LHO rebids one no-trump, and suddenly your partner comes out of the bushes with a double. What does this double mean?
To pass on the first round and then to double on the second round shows a respectable hand with length and strength in the first suit bid — here, clubs. It also reveals length in the unbid suits — here, the majors.
After East retreated to two diamonds (he had responded one diamond in the hope of improving the contract without falling overboard), what would you have done with that South hand?
Hoping his thin diamond holding would prove sufficiently strong, South jumped to three no-trump! It was the winning bid (though if he had settled for two no-trump, North probably would have raised).
West led the diamond queen, trying to force out South’s stopper while retaining communication with his partner. South discarded the heart three from the dummy and ducked in his own hand. Now West switched in vain to hearts. Declarer finessed dummy’s queen before playing a club to his queen and West’s ace. Back came the heart king. Declarer won with dummy’s ace, cashed the club king, played a spade to his ace, finessed dummy’s club nine and had 10 tricks when the spades broke.
Oscar Wilde claimed, “The basis of action is lack of imagination. It is the last resource of those who know not how to dream.” Well, South showed no lack of imagination in this deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.