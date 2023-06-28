bridge 6-29
Your left-hand opponent opens one club, your partner passes, your right-hand opponent responds one diamond, you pass, LHO rebids one no-trump, and suddenly your partner comes out of the bushes with a double. What does this double mean?

To pass on the first round and then to double on the second round shows a respectable hand with length and strength in the first suit bid — here, clubs. It also reveals length in the unbid suits — here, the majors.

