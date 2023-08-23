Ansel Adams said, “Twelve significant photographs in any one year is a good crop.”
In today’s deal, South is trying to win a good crop of tricks in a heart contract. How should he play after West leads the club jack?
Two clubs was New Minor Forcing. Two diamonds denied both three hearts and four spades (if one no-trump did not deny four spades). Three hearts set that suit as trumps and suggested a slam. North had as good a hand as possible. He tried to convey that with a control-bid. Then South bid what he thought he could make. (North would have bid four hearts, not three spades, with no aces.)
There seemed to be 12 top tricks; what could go wrong? Only a 4-0 trump split. That wouldn’t be a problem, though, if declarer could ruff low five times in his hand. So, he trumped a club at trick two. He followed with a heart to the queen (getting the news), a second club ruff, the diamond king, a diamond to the ace, a diamond ruff, two top trumps, the spade ace and a spade to the king.
Everyone had two cards left. The dummy retained a club and a diamond, East had a spade and a high trump, and South held a spade and a low trump. When a card was led from the board, East was caught in a coup en passant. If he didn’t ruff, declarer would; if East did ruff, South would pitch his spade loser.
Finally, note that if South had taken his third club ruff before cashing the top diamonds, East could have discarded a diamond and defeated the contract.
