Richard J. Ferris, the former president of United Airlines, said, “It is now possible for a flight attendant to get a pilot pregnant.” And why not?
Many years ago, in-flight magazines contained several puzzle pages, which always included a bridge column. Nowadays, though, a crossword and a few sudoku are usually the only challenges to a passenger’s analytical mind.
Therefore, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the Turkish Airlines in-flight magazine contained an interesting chess problem and today’s bridge deal. The reader was shown all 52 cards and asked — I think — to analyze the play in three no-trump. Well, how do you think it should go?
North’s bid of three no-trump is aggressive, but he has a good five-card suit and excellent controls. Still, Edgar Kaplan’s 4Cs method rates the hand at only 16.65.
You start with six top tricks. The other three winners can come from the heart suit, but while establishing that suit, the lead must be lost twice. If the opponents can establish and cash three diamond tricks to go with their two heart winners, you will fall to defeat.
The danger is a 5-2 diamond split. If that is the situation, you must cut the defenders’ communication in the suit. The key play is to duck the first trick completely.
Win trick two in the dummy and lead a heart toward your 10. West may win and establish his diamonds, but he has no entry remaining. If East wins this trick, he has no diamond to play.
If the opponents are trying to establish a suit, always consider a ducking play.
