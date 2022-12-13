bridge 12-14
Richard J. Ferris, the former president of United Airlines, said, “It is now possible for a flight attendant to get a pilot pregnant.” And why not?

Many years ago, in-flight magazines contained several puzzle pages, which always included a bridge column. Nowadays, though, a crossword and a few sudoku are usually the only challenges to a passenger’s analytical mind.

