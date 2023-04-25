In dry parts of the world, people will go to great lengths to encourage rain. Some dance; others eat strange plants. How do they do it in Java?
Into each person’s life, a little rain must fall — or so the saying goes. After this deal, though, West wasn’t just damp, he was completely saturated. It occurred during the 1974 North American Mixed Pairs Championship.
At first glance, the sun was shining brightly on East-West. Their opponents had bid badly. North had made a beginner’s mistake, counting his void as an ace in response to Blackwood. However ... what should West lead?
If he had selected a heart, East would have won with the ace for plus 400. Even better would have been the club 10. Best defense defeats the contract by five tricks for plus 2800.
Unfortunately, though, West treated the double as a Lightner, asking for a lead in dummy’s first-bid suit. So West tabled the spade nine.
There was a loud clap of thunder, and the black clouds opened. South won with dummy’s ace, played a spade to his eight and cashed two top diamonds. When both opponents followed, South claimed his contract for plus 2930 (1974 scoring). That made a small difference of 5730 points on the choice of one card. West took several days to dry out.
Java is usually hot and humid, but in dry patches, locals bathe two cats together to call for rain. They must be truly desperate! Most cats hate water, and it is hard enough to bathe one, let alone two.
