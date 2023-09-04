bridge 9-5
Buy Now

Edmund Burke, an 18th-century Anglo-Irish statesman, economist and philosopher, said, “Frugality is founded on the principal that all riches have limits.”

At the bridge table, there will be occasions when you seem to have underbid. Then, though, is the time to be frugal, to limit yourself to your contract and not risk going minus.

0
0
0
0
0