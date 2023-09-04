Edmund Burke, an 18th-century Anglo-Irish statesman, economist and philosopher, said, “Frugality is founded on the principal that all riches have limits.”
At the bridge table, there will be occasions when you seem to have underbid. Then, though, is the time to be frugal, to limit yourself to your contract and not risk going minus.
In today’s deal, how should South play in six no-trump after West leads the spade jack?
South’s two-no-trump response was an artificial inquiry. Three diamonds announced a maximum weak two with a diamond feature (ace or king). Then South, having no way to find out if the heart suit was solid, settled for six no-trump.
West did well to find a safe lead.
As soon as the dummy appeared, South wished he were in seven no-trump. Playing without thinking, he unblocked his heart ace, crossed to the diamond king and cashed the heart king-queen, getting the bad news when East discarded a spade.
Undaunted, declarer led dummy’s remaining diamond. Disaster! East again failed to follow suit. Now South had to concede a diamond to West, who also cashed the heart jack for down one.
Unlucky, yes, but South needed only five diamond tricks. When he led a diamond at trick three, he should have played low from the board. East might have won with the five and shifted to a club, but declarer could have won with his ace, crossed to the diamond king, gotten the bad news about the hearts, returned to hand with a spade and run the diamonds, taking three spades, three hearts, five diamonds and one club.
