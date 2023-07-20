On today’s deal, declarer seems destined to lose four tricks: three hearts and a diamond. Do you see how to deflect destiny?
North planned to give a limit raise in spades, but he was pushed into bidding game when West jammed the auction with four clubs. (The prevailing vulnerability dissuaded West from bidding five clubs.)
You win the club lead in hand and cash the spade ace, West discarding a club. Next you try the diamonds, cashing dummy’s ace and king, but again West throws a club. With the heart ace hovering over the king, you seem doomed. But there is a way out of the difficulty. At trick five, lead dummy’s club queen and, if East doesn’t ruff, discard a low heart!
If West switches to hearts, it will save you one heart loser. So assume he returns another club. Ruff with dummy’s spade king, discarding your second low heart, and run the spade nine to pick up all of the trumps. You lose only one heart, one diamond and one club.
What happens if East does ruff the club queen to prevent the throw-in? You parry that thrust by overruffing, drawing trumps (which leaves dummy with one spade), and exiting with a heart — the king if you are flamboyant. The defenders take their three heart tricks, but whoever wins the last heart trick is endplayed. If West, he must lead a club, conceding a ruff-and-sluff so that you don’t lose a diamond trick. If East, he has to lead away from the jack-eight of diamonds into the split tenace of dummy’s nine and your queen. Delightful!
