7-31 bridge
Shakespeare wrote, “Out, damned spot!” That is poor advice for a bridge player. Sometimes the success of a contract will depend on holding a crucial spot card. More often, though, it hinges on the efficacy with which the player uses the spot cards that he has been dealt or, in this case, given by the computer that generated the deals.

In three no-trump, declarer had seven top tricks: two spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs. Assuming clubs were not 0=5, even if he lost one club trick, he would still finish with nine.

