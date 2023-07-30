Shakespeare wrote, “Out, damned spot!” That is poor advice for a bridge player. Sometimes the success of a contract will depend on holding a crucial spot card. More often, though, it hinges on the efficacy with which the player uses the spot cards that he has been dealt or, in this case, given by the computer that generated the deals.
In three no-trump, declarer had seven top tricks: two spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs. Assuming clubs were not 0=5, even if he lost one club trick, he would still finish with nine.
South ducked the opening lead, won the heart continuation on the board, played a club to his ace and led a second club. When West discarded a diamond, South felt uncomfortable. He ducked the club to East, took the heart return and gave up another club trick. East shifted to a diamond. Declarer had to finesse, but West produced the king, and South conceded down two.
Unlucky, true, but South overlooked the potential power of his club eight. He must win the first trick in hand since here he requires dummy’s heart ace as a later entry. Then declarer should lead a club to dummy’s king.
If no critical spot card appears, South plays for a 3-2 club split. If East discards on the second round of clubs, declarer puts up his ace and leads back toward dummy’s jack.
However, if West plays the club nine or 10 at trick two, South continues with a low club and cheaply covers East’s card. This safety play guarantees four club tricks and the contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.