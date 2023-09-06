bridge 9-7
Buy Now

Chipper Jones, a Hall of Fame baseball player with the Atlanta Braves, said, "I want to be known as a winner, a guy that went out and did his job, was one-ninth of the equation to help us win every single day."

As you are well aware, most tricks are won by either honor cards or trumps. However, occasionally a lower card saves the day for declarer. In this deal, for example, which card allows South to guarantee his six-spade contract after West leads the heart 10?

0
0
0
0
0