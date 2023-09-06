Chipper Jones, a Hall of Fame baseball player with the Atlanta Braves, said, "I want to be known as a winner, a guy that went out and did his job, was one-ninth of the equation to help us win every single day."
As you are well aware, most tricks are won by either honor cards or trumps. However, occasionally a lower card saves the day for declarer. In this deal, for example, which card allows South to guarantee his six-spade contract after West leads the heart 10?
Following South's four-spade opening, North used Roman Key Card Blackwood to learn that his partner had the top three spades. Thinking they had 12 winners (South's eight spades and his own four tops), North put his partner into six spades. However, South had only seven spades and needed to find a 12th trick somewhere.
His first thought was to try each minor-suit finesse, but then he wondered if he could get home even if East had both of those kings.
Suddenly declarer noticed the power of dummy's diamond nine. He took the first trick on the board and drew trumps. Then he played a low diamond and covered West's card with dummy's nine. East won with his jack, but what could he do now?
Whether he returned a heart, a diamond or a club, it was into a tenace on the board and furnished South with his 12th trick.
Notice that it does not help West to put up the diamond 10. Declarer can cover with the queen. Yes, East takes the trick with his king, but a diamond away from the jack runs around to the dummy's ace-nine.
