Which mammal — apart from Homo sapiens — has the greatest vocabulary?
On today’s deal, taken from a U.S. Trial, one West couldn’t resist bidding, and he paid the price.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 7:42 pm
At the first table, West passed throughout. Then he led the club jack against four spades. Declarer finessed dummy’s queen, of course, but then was faced with a precarious problem. Rather than commit himself immediately, South called for dummy’s heart two. East went in with the king, and when West dropped the queen, he continued with a low heart, which West ruffed. Later, declarer lost two diamond tricks: down one.
When West used the Unusual No-Trump, showing a long minor two-suiter, it was easy for declarer to read the heart-queen lead as a singleton. Playing West for 2=1=5=5 shape, declarer won immediately with dummy’s ace and drew two rounds of trumps. When the club finesse won a moment later, South claimed his contract, conceding one heart and two diamonds.
Don’t bid unless you think you can either buy the contract or steer partner to a good lead he won’t find unaided. Here West had no reason to expect to win the auction at a safe level, especially with the unfavorable vulnerability.
The talkative mammal is the cat, with over 100 separate sounds. This is more than both the chimpanzee and the gorilla.
‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse ... perhaps because he heard the cat on the prowl.
