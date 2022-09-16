If you ask someone to walk along a piece of wood that is lying on the ground, normally he will manage it without trouble. But suspend the plank between two 20-story buildings, and it is a different story (if you will excuse the homonyms).
Some bridge deals are easy to play: Your feet are on the ground. Others, like today's, require careful stepping from trick to trick in midair.
Despite South's 20 high-card points, his hand had a lot of losers. So he gave North a chance to stop short of game. However, with four-card support and a doubleton, North pushed on to four spades.
West started with three rounds of hearts. To South, things looked impossible. He had three top losers, and surely one minor-suit finesse was wrong. However, he adopted a never-fall attitude. Mentally placing both minor-suit kings in East's hand, declarer carefully ruffed the third heart with his spade seven. He continued with the spade king; West led a fourth heart. Declarer ruffed high, cashed the spade queen and crossed to dummy by overtaking the carefully preserved spade two.
South still wasn't safe, but he avoided slipping from the high wire by calling for the club queen. When East didn't cover, South unblocked his jack. Now came the club 10. If East had covered, South would have won with the ace, played his last club to dummy's nine and taken the diamond finesse. When East didn't cover, South immediately took the diamond finesse.
It won, and South jumped onto the roof of the second building!
