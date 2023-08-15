bridge 8-16
Buy Now

We are looking at six deals my wife and I played at Bridge Base Online last month. From painful past experience, we expect finesses to lose and suits to split badly. However, sometimes poor splits can help, especially if you are in no-trump.

In this deal, what do you think of the auction, and how will the play go in three no-trump after West leads the spade three and East puts up the 10? Is four hearts preferable?

0
0
0
0
0