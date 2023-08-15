We are looking at six deals my wife and I played at Bridge Base Online last month. From painful past experience, we expect finesses to lose and suits to split badly. However, sometimes poor splits can help, especially if you are in no-trump.
In this deal, what do you think of the auction, and how will the play go in three no-trump after West leads the spade three and East puts up the 10? Is four hearts preferable?
After South overcalled two clubs (not one no-trump), most Norths advanced with three diamonds (because two would have been nonforcing) and, when partner rebid three no-trump, continued with four hearts, which ended the auction.
In the given auction, my two-diamond advance was forcing for one round.
The declarers in four hearts ran aground on the BBO rocks. Diamond lead ruffed, club return ruffed, spade ace, diamond ruff and club overruff produced down two. At one table, North could pitch his spade on the second club to escape for down one and get 90%. At five tables, East led the spade ace and, instead of shifting to a diamond, continued with the spade queen, hoping partner had the singleton. Now, though, North won with dummy’s king, cashed the heart ace and played a club to the ace. It wasn’t lethal when East ruffed. Plus 620 was worth 73.3% to North-South. Six Easts went down in four spades doubled.
My partner won with the spade king, played a club to my ace and led a heart to her 10, based on the point-count. Now she took 10 tricks, and plus 630 was worth 93.3%.
