There are many lines from famous authors that have gone into the vernacular, but which are misquotes. What “from little acorns grow”?
On today’s deal, South played as if the bidding had gone “in at the one ear and out at the other,” as John Heywood actually wrote. Against four spades, West led the heart queen: king, seven, six. How should South have played from there?
Three no-trump would make with an easy overtrick, but it is always hard to get to that contract when you have a nine-card or better major-suit fit.
South made quick work of the deal. At trick two, he finessed the spade queen. West won with the king and returned the heart jack. When East ruffed dummy’s ace, South threw up his arms and exclaimed, “I shall despair. There is no creature loves me. And if I die no soul will pity me.”
North wasn’t impressed with South’s knowledge of Shakespeare or bridge. South could afford to lose one spade, one heart and one diamond. A two-level overcall is usually made with a six-card suit and opening-bid values. Here South was missing only 12 high-card points, so West was heavily favored to hold the spade king. Therefore, the correct line is to lead the spade queen (just in case East does have the king and can’t resist covering) and put up the ace. Maybe the monarch will fall, but if he doesn’t, playing another round of trumps guarantees the contract. (This is also the right play without any opposition bidding.)
To finesse or not to finesse, that is the question; and if you know the answer, tall oaks will grow from the little acorns of your mind!
