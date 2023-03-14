bridge 3-15
There are many lines from famous authors that have gone into the vernacular, but which are misquotes. What “from little acorns grow”?

On today’s deal, South played as if the bidding had gone “in at the one ear and out at the other,” as John Heywood actually wrote. Against four spades, West led the heart queen: king, seven, six. How should South have played from there?

