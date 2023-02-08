bridge 2-9
Without comedy, the world would be a much less tolerable place. We even use it to make light of serious subjects. For example, Christopher Fry, who was an English playwright and poet, wrote, “What a minefield Life is! One minute you’re taking a stroll in the sun. The next your legs and arms are all over the hedge. There’s no dignity in it.”

Some bridge deals are like minefields. You must step carefully, or you will end up with too many tricks on the opponents’ side of the hedge. In today’s deal, how would you plan the play in four spades? West leads the diamond king.

