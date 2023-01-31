This was the last question in my Christmas competition. Look only at the South hand. East opens one no-trump, 15-17 points. What would you do?
You should want and be able to bid two spades. This is why you should not use Cappelletti in second seat. You must immediately take up bidding space. Having to start with two clubs (as you do in Cappelletti, showing any long one-suiter) does not inconvenience the opponents. Also, since the advancer (North, here) does not know his partner’s suit, he might miss the opportunity to put up an effective barrage or to find a profitable sacrifice.
In today’s deal, for example, if South overcalls a natural two spades, what does West do? He might make a negative double. Then, over four spades by North, East might contest to five hearts. However, if West passes, North’s jump to four spades will probably end the auction.
Instead, if South has to start with two clubs, Cappelletti, West can bid two diamonds, a transfer to hearts. Now North wishes to compete, but is two spades sending that message? Regardless, East will rebid three hearts, and their fit will have been found.
How do four spades and five hearts fare?
Suppose the defenders start with two rounds of trumps against four spades. Declarer wins and must duck a club. West shifts to diamonds. South ruffs the second round, plays a club to the ace, ruffs a club, ruffs a heart and discards his last heart loser on the established club queen.
Five hearts goes down if South gets a diamond ruff.
