This was the last question in my Christmas competition. Look only at the South hand. East opens one no-trump, 15-17 points. What would you do?

You should want and be able to bid two spades. This is why you should not use Cappelletti in second seat. You must immediately take up bidding space. Having to start with two clubs (as you do in Cappelletti, showing any long one-suiter) does not inconvenience the opponents. Also, since the advancer (North, here) does not know his partner’s suit, he might miss the opportunity to put up an effective barrage or to find a profitable sacrifice.

