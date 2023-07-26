bridge 7-27
Bridge is a tough game because the textbook approach does not work all of the time. It can be difficult to spot the exceptional deals. Today, let’s look at one of the earliest play techniques a beginner is taught — a finesse. Normally you take one, hoping it will win and gain you a trick. However, there are times when you shouldn’t take a finesse, for one reason or another.

Armed with that helpful hint, how should South play in four spades after West leads the heart six?

