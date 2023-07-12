Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 86F. SW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.