In today’s deal, look only at the West hand. What would you lead against three no-trump?
If you falsecard on defense and your partner, assuming you are carding correctly, subsequently misdefends, it will have bad consequences. He will always be wondering whether or not to trust you.
It is safe to falsecard when partner’s only job is to avoid reneging; you know that he has a (near-) Yarborough.
This is the most common auction. Responder knows not to show a five-card minor in a balanced hand unless bidding at least a small slam.
It is normal to lead fourth-highest from your longer and stronger major. Since the opponents did not use Stayman or a transfer bid, it is unlikely they are long in a major.
So, here, the teachers and textbooks will tell you to lead the spade five: four, jack, king.
Now look at the deal from declarer’s point of view. He has six top tricks: one spade (first trick), one diamond and four clubs. He can get three more winners from hearts, but that will involve losing the lead. If the spades are splitting 5-3 (or 6-2), the defenders will cash out. In that situation, declarer must hope that the diamond finesse is winning.
How will South know which way to turn? By studying West’s lead. If it was the five, with two lower spade spots available, that is probably from a five-card suit. Declarer will take the diamond finesse and come home with a satisfying overtrick.
West should mislead everyone by starting with the spade two. If South believes that, he will think the spades are 4-4 and will play on hearts, going down one.
