Mark Twain once wrote, “Honesty is the best policy — when there is money in it.” However, when playing bridge for money, honesty is often an expensive policy.

If you are defending and apparently have no chance to defeat the contract, try to bamboozle the declarer into thinking the cards lie differently. Perhaps you will drop an honor when you still hold at least one lower card in the suit.

