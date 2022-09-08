bridge 9-9
After 49 of 60 boards in the final of the Spingold Knockout Teams, Paul Street’s team led Pierre Zimmermann’s by 10 international match points. The teams traded 2-IMP swings on the next two boards. Then came today’s deal. What happened in four hearts after West led a low diamond, covered by the king and ace?

At the other table, declarer Ron Pachtman ran the heart 10, Piotr Gawrys in tempo playing the nine as a suit-preference signal for spades. South led another trump, going up with the ace when West discarded a diamond. Then came three rounds of clubs. Michal Klukowski cashed his spade ace and played another spade for down two.

