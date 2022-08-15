There are certain plays a defender can make that appear crazy. However, they work because the declarer, who cannot see all of the cards, will never believe the defender would be so irrational.
One species was immortalized by Frederick Turner in his article, “The Grosvenor Gambit,” in the June 1973 issue of The Bridge World magazine. For example, suppose the declarer is in seven spades. You hold a pleasing Q-J-x of spades. Dummy, on your left, has the K-10-x of spades. Declarer wins your opening lead in his hand and plays a low trump. You table your low trump; you don’t split your honors! Will declarer finesse dummy’s 10? Of course not. Afterward, though, he will spend several deals recovering from the shock. How could you have given him a chance to land an “impossible” grand slam?
