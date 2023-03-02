Sitting in our bridge club bar, someone asked the Senior Life Master, "Do you think there's sexual discrimination in bridge?"
"Yes ... and no," replied the SLM. "Nowadays, there is reverse discrimination in favor of women as we have women's events, but no men-only events. However, if you read the literature of the game, you will find one play that is always made by a woman, never by a man: the unintentional brilliancy."
The SLM passed around the diagram, then continued.
This deal really happened as I shall relate. Sitting West was Portia Rowls-Bently. Against the final contract of four spades, she led the diamond queen. Declarer ruffed the third round of diamonds, drew trumps in three rounds and ran the heart queen. East won with the king and returned a low club.
Planning to bank everything on the heart suit, South put up the club ace -- and Portia dropped the king!
Suddenly the situation had changed. Four club tricks had apparently dropped into South's lap. He played a heart to dummy's ace and ran the club 10. When Portia produced the jack to defeat the contract, South was distraught.
"Did you start with jack-third of hearts?" he asked aggressively.
"Yes, I believe I did," replied Portia patiently.
"Did you drop the club king by accident? Did it slip out of your hand?" demanded South disrespectfully.
Portia produced an enigmatic smile that placed her alongside the Mona Lisa and the Sphinx, no questions asked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.