bridge 3-4
Sitting in our bridge club bar, someone asked the Senior Life Master, "Do you think there's sexual discrimination in bridge?"

"Yes ... and no," replied the SLM. "Nowadays, there is reverse discrimination in favor of women as we have women's events, but no men-only events. However, if you read the literature of the game, you will find one play that is always made by a woman, never by a man: the unintentional brilliancy."

