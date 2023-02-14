bridge 2-15
Once you have uncovered a good trump fit, which do you prefer: a singleton opposite the ace or a singleton opposite a king-queen holding? Right — the former, because there are no losers. We say that those hands fit well.

Hands with well-placed short suits usually generate more tricks than the point-count suggests. Today’s North-South hands fit exceptionally well because the diamond void is opposite only low diamonds. However, although they bid beautifully to an excellent grand slam, South still had to exhibit good declarer-play technique to end with a plus score. What did he do after West led the diamond king?

