Once you have uncovered a good trump fit, which do you prefer: a singleton opposite the ace or a singleton opposite a king-queen holding? Right — the former, because there are no losers. We say that those hands fit well.
Hands with well-placed short suits usually generate more tricks than the point-count suggests. Today’s North-South hands fit exceptionally well because the diamond void is opposite only low diamonds. However, although they bid beautifully to an excellent grand slam, South still had to exhibit good declarer-play technique to end with a plus score. What did he do after West led the diamond king?
North made a limit raise, showing at least four trumps and about 11 points. Now South produced a void-showing jump beyond four spades. North, realizing that all of his cards were working, jumped to six spades. Getting the message, South went on to seven.
It would have been easy to assume that the hearts were breaking evenly, but South saw that he had 13 tricks whatever the heart break (assuming the trumps weren’t 4-0). At trick two, South led a spade to the dummy. When both opponents followed, declarer ruffed a diamond with the spade queen, led another trump to dummy and ruffed the last diamond with the spade ace. Back to dummy with a club to the king, declarer drew the final trump and claimed 13 tricks: four spades, four hearts, two clubs and three diamond ruffs in hand.
It was a pretty dummy reversal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.