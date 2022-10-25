Adrienne E. Gusoff, an author, humorist and greeting card designer, said, “I have often depended on the blindness of strangers.”
At the bridge table, even when playing against strangers, do not be blind to the clues that are available to aid your declarer play or defense.
On today’s deal, South is in four hearts. West leads the club king. He continues with the club jack; East overtakes with the ace and returns a low spade. How should declarer continue?
If you are thinking that North’s three-heart game-invitational response is a slight upgrade, his hand has only seven losers: one spade, two hearts, two diamonds and one club. That is the number for a game-forcing raise! However, with only 9 high-card points, three hearts is sufficient.
South has lost two club tricks. He seems certain to concede a diamond. So, if he loses a spade trick as well, he will fall to defeat. Therefore, the immediate reaction is to try the spade queen. Against competent defenders, though, there is no chance that East has the spade king. If East holds the king, he won’t overtake with the club ace at trick two. He will play low, waiting for his partner to switch to a spade.
Given that West has the spade king, declarer’s only chance rests in an elimination. He plays the spade five and wins with dummy’s ace, draws trumps and cashes his two top diamonds before casting adrift with a spade.
If his luck is in, West will be endplayed. South will ruff his black-suit return in the dummy and discard his diamond loser.
Don’t be blind to the valid conclusions from your opponents’ plays.
