Francis Bacon wrote: “Riches are a good handmaid, but the worst mistress.” An interesting notion, and perhaps he had a deal like today’s in mind.
How should South play in four hearts after West leads the diamond king?
It was natural for South to choose four hearts, but three no-trump would have been impregnable.
Declarer won the diamond lead with his ace, played a trump to the dummy and led the spade two: jack, king, ace. Accurately, West returned a trump. Declarer won in hand and played the spade six. Guided by his partner’s jack at trick three, West put up the spade queen so that he could gain the lead to play his last trump, stopping the spade ruff in the South hand. Now declarer had to hope for a 3-3 club split, but he didn’t get it and finished down one.
South needed the spade king for his opening bid, but he didn’t need it to make his contract. If he had had two low spades, he would have counted these 10 tricks: five hearts, one diamond, three clubs and a spade ruff in his hand. At trick two, declarer should lead a spade from hand. Whatever the defenders do, they cannot stop South from obtaining one spade ruff in his hand as the contract-fulfilling trick.
Whenever you can take a ruff in the hand with shorter trumps, it is almost certain to be the right play.
The transfer bid seemed to have done its job, protecting South’s spade king, but notice that if North were the declarer and East had led the spade jack, North would have been pushed into the winning line.
