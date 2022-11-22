bridge 11-23
When discussing a bridge deal, you should try to avoid using the words “always” and “never.” However, there is one “always” that must be correct — there are always 40 high-card points in the deck.

Both defenders, as soon as the dummy appears, should count its high-card points. Each will then be able to guesstimate how many points partner holds.

