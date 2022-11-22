When discussing a bridge deal, you should try to avoid using the words “always” and “never.” However, there is one “always” that must be correct — there are always 40 high-card points in the deck.
Both defenders, as soon as the dummy appears, should count its high-card points. Each will then be able to guesstimate how many points partner holds.
Against the four-spade contract in today’s deal, West led the club queen.
East could see 12 points in the dummy and 12 in his own hand. West had indicated three points from his lead. That left only 13 unaccounted for — surely South had them all for his opening bid. (Note that East knew South could not have a jack.)
Declarer won the first trick in hand with his club ace, played a spade to the ace and led another spade. East rose with the king and had to consider his next move.
Someone who wasn’t counting would probably switch to the heart queen. Here, though, it isn’t good enough. Even if declarer has 5=3=3=2 distribution, he can triumph. He wins the heart, leads a club to the 10 and king and runs the club nine, discarding a heart. He will get back into the dummy in diamonds and can throw his diamond loser on the established club eight.
East must switch to a low diamond. West only needs to have the diamond 10, or the nine if declarer misguesses with the 10-8.
When West gains the lead in clubs, he returns a diamond, and East takes two tricks in the suit to defeat the contract.
Always count the points when dummy appears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.