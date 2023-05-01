Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Francois de la Rochefoucauld wondered, “Why is it that our memory is good enough to retain the least triviality that happens to us, but not good enough to recollect how often we have told it to the same person?”
We learn how to play a certain suit combination. But the lure of overtricks often trifles with our memory, inducing us to misplay it — as happened to South in today’s deal.
North is right to respond three no-trump. True, occasionally five (or six) diamonds will be better, but much more often giving the opponents extra information with a slower auction will improve their defense.
After winning trick one with dummy’s spade queen, declarer played a club to his ace and led a diamond to dummy’s queen. East knew enough to duck this. Now South conceded a club trick. West won with the jack and returned a spade. Declarer tried a diamond to the king, but East took the trick and played another spade. The contract was dead.
With six top tricks, South needed only three diamond tricks, not five. He could afford to lose two diamond tricks, and if you must lose a couple of tricks in a suit, it is usually right to concede the first immediately.
Try the effect of leading a low diamond from the dummy at trick two. Probably East will win with the nine and return a spade. Declarer plays a diamond to the queen and collects an easy overtrick. Even if East tries the Merrimac Coup, switching to the heart king at trick three, South can avoid the shell by playing low from both hands.
