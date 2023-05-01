bridge 5-2
Buy Now

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Francois de la Rochefoucauld wondered, “Why is it that our memory is good enough to retain the least triviality that happens to us, but not good enough to recollect how often we have told it to the same person?”

We learn how to play a certain suit combination. But the lure of overtricks often trifles with our memory, inducing us to misplay it — as happened to South in today’s deal.

0
0
0
0
0