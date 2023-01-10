bridge 1-11
Moliere, in "Tartuffe," pointed out that "one is easily fooled by that which one loves." As we all love bridge, sometimes we are fooled by that as well. Certainly, South complained vociferously after going down on today's deal, but he had been fooled by the cards. Would you have seen the right play?

South's opening bid of two no-trump showed 20-22 points. After West led the heart jack, what should declarer have done?

