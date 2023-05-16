bridge 5-17
Buy Now

Jean Paul Richter was only partly right when he said, “A timid person is frightened before a danger, a coward during the time, and a courageous person afterwards.” Really, though, it is impossible to predict in advance how one will react when faced with life-threatening danger.

At the bridge table, where one rarely gets an injury worse than a sprained finger, it is easier to be intrepid. Even so, some people’s nerves fail them completely.

0
0
0
0
0