Do you know someone who keeps her — or his — abode absolutely spotless? As soon as you drop so much as a crumb on the carpet, they rush up with a Dust Buster. If so, suggest that she — or he — take up bridge. You have an expert in the making. It is so important to keep a careful track of the spot cards — as in today’s deal.
West led fourth highest from his longest and strongest spade suit against three no-trump.
East won with the queen and continued with his king. At trick three, he switched to the heart jack. South won in hand and played on clubs. West could do no better than cash the spade ace, holding declarer to his contract.
“Why didn’t you win the first trick with the spade king?” asked West. “Then, when you continue with the queen, I will know that you have a doubleton.”
“I thought about doing that,” replied East, “but I was afraid that if South won the first trick with the ace, you would think he had the queen as well. I wasn’t going to win an early trick to clarify the situation for you.
“I think,” East continued, “that you should have paid closer attention to the spade spots. If you overtake my king with your ace and drive out South’s jack, you set up five tricks for us: four spades and the club ace. The only time this is wrong is when I have three spades and South has eight red-suit winners, which is impossible here because declarer would need 3=4=5=1 distribution.”
“Yes, partner. I bustered (sic) the defense by not paying close enough attention to the spade spots.”
