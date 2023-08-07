bridge 8-8
You and your partner have game-going values with a 5-3 major-suit fit, but otherwise balanced hands. When should you play in three no-trump and when in four of the major?

Goodness knows! However, if I had to hazard a guess, I would suggest that if one hand is 4-3-3-3 and no suit is wide open, three no-trump is probably the way to go.

