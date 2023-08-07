You and your partner have game-going values with a 5-3 major-suit fit, but otherwise balanced hands. When should you play in three no-trump and when in four of the major?
Goodness knows! However, if I had to hazard a guess, I would suggest that if one hand is 4-3-3-3 and no suit is wide open, three no-trump is probably the way to go.
Look at today’s deal. If North is in three no-trump and East leads the spade queen, declarer will lose the first four tricks but will take the last nine when the heart finesse wins.
If North is the dealer and plays in four hearts after a transfer sequence, the spade-queen lead will be lethal.
Finally, let’s put South in four hearts. After West leads the diamond queen, how should declarer proceed?
The primary risk (apart from a 5-0 trump split) is finding West with the spade ace, and East getting on lead in trumps.
The original South found a cute line. At trick two, he called for the heart two, and when East played the three, he covered with the four. (Here, if East had played the eight or 10, South could have won with the ace, crossed to dummy and led the heart seven, picking up the whole suit without loss.) After winning with the heart nine, West returned the diamond 10. Declarer won in the dummy and led a heart to the ace, discovering the bad break, but he just crossed back to the board with a club, finessed the heart jack, drew the last trump and ran the clubs, discarding a spade. He lost only two spades and one heart.
