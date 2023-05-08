bridge 5-9
Will a computer ever match a human at bridge? Never! Although a computer counts reliably and remembers all of the cards, in particular the hidden-card and psychological elements make it impossible for a computer to play at an expert level.

Take today’s deal as an example. If you wish to test yourself, cover the West and South hands. In the auction South has shown a balanced 13-15 points and 4-4 in the majors. Against four spades, your partner leads the club two, fourth-highest in principle. After winning with the jack, how would you continue?

