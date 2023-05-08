Will a computer ever match a human at bridge? Never! Although a computer counts reliably and remembers all of the cards, in particular the hidden-card and psychological elements make it impossible for a computer to play at an expert level.
Take today’s deal as an example. If you wish to test yourself, cover the West and South hands. In the auction South has shown a balanced 13-15 points and 4-4 in the majors. Against four spades, your partner leads the club two, fourth-highest in principle. After winning with the jack, how would you continue?
True, it looks as though you stand no chance. Declarer seems to have 4-4-3-2 distribution with the spade ace-jack, the heart king-queen and the diamond ace. Even if you switch to a deceptive diamond nine, declarer will rise with the ace, draw trumps and cash four heart tricks, discarding dummy’s diamond queen.
Sitting East was the Brazilian superstar Gabriel Chagas. He realized that the only chance was to find partner with the heart queen and declarer with three clubs. At trick two, Chagas cashed the club ace. Then he switched to the diamond nine.
Now look at it from South’s perspective. He thought that if he finessed in diamonds, West would win with the king and give East a club ruff. So South went up with the diamond ace, drew trumps and played a club to dummy’s 10.
Imagine his shock when Chagas produced the queen and cashed the diamond king for down one.
A computer will never be able to find a deceptive play like that.
