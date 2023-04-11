Madame Defarge, in “A Tale of Two Cities,” had a strange hobby: knitting. True, that doesn’t sound strange until you remember that she used to knit while watching people being guillotined during the French Revolution. Then it takes on a macabre air.
In bridge, though, there are deals in which honors must be sacrificed for the good of the partnership. The key play in today’s deal has been highlighted many times in the literature, but it is rarely made by a player below the expert level.
Against three no-trump, West led his fourth-highest heart. South captured East’s jack with his king and played a club to dummy’s 10. East defended well by ducking his king, but declarer returned to hand with a diamond to his king and led another club. When West put in the queen, declarer played low from the dummy.
West continued with the heart queen, but South was soon claiming 10 tricks: one spade, two hearts, three diamonds and four clubs.
West should have sent his club queen to the guillotine at trick two. The sacrifice of one monarch would have caused the collapse of the declarer’s republic.
If South plays low from the dummy, West leads another heart, and when East wins a trick with his club king, the defenders cash three heart tricks.
If South wins West’s club queen with dummy’s ace and continues with the club jack, East ducks. The club suit is dead, and South cannot win more than eight tricks.
When declarer is trying to establish a long suit in an otherwise entryless dummy, it is usually right for second hand to play high.
