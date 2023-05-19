In "Camino Real," Tennessee Williams wrote, "When so many are lonely as seem to be lonely, it would be inexcusably selfish to be lonely alone."
In a bridge context, you are alone if you cannot reach your partner's hand, whether you are a defender or the declarer. We say that your communications are cut, and when this happens, it is often fatal to your efforts to defeat or make the contract.
In today's auction, South's jump to four spades was a splinter bid, showing a singleton (or void) in spades and slam interest.
West started with his two top spades. Without pausing for thought, South ruffed the second, drew trumps and played diamonds from the top. However, when West discarded on the second round, declarer skidded to a halt. With no trumps left in his hand, he was isolated, alone. In desperation, South cashed the diamond queen before taking a heart finesse, but East won with the king and returned a spade. West took the last trick with the heart 10: down one.
That would have been the right line in six clubs, but not in five. If only South had analyzed the play at trick one, he would have noticed his tenuous communications. After ruffing the second spade, trumps should be drawn, ending in the dummy. Then a low diamond is led and, even if East discards, declarer finesses his nine (or 10). Whatever happens now, there are 11 guaranteed tricks, and with this distribution, South brings home an overtrick. All of dummy's heart losers disappear on South's diamond winners, and declarer ruffs a heart on the board!
